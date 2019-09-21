The family and friends of Lancaster Country Day School, and the family of Gene Gardner, are pleased to see the photo and story of the planned Gardner Theatre in the Sept. 14 LNP (“Show of support”).
In the description of the new facility, however, its size was incorrectly noted as more than twice the actual square footage. The theater — of 17,800 square feet, not 42,000 square feet — will house an audience of just under 600 (the current school body), hitting a sweet spot of both audience size and acoustical standards in our area.
Steve Lisk
Head of School
Lancaster Country Day