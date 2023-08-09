We are having the wrong conversation in this country about banning books in public schools. The real discussion we need to have is about the failure of schools to teach children how to read and how to remedy the problem. So the column by state Sens. Ryan Aument and Anthony Williams in the Aug. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline was a welcome commentary (“Students are struggling to read — we must help them”).

This failure to teach the fundamental basic skill of reading is not entirely the fault of schools or teachers, some of whom were never properly trained in the crucial elements of literacy instruction.

In fact, throughout the nation, a form of instruction — variously referred to as “whole language,” the “balanced literacy” approach and “cueing systems” — taught children to guess at words they couldn’t read based on pictures in books and context cues. This actually contributed to reading failure by instructing students to guess at words, rather than decode them.

Unfortunately, most teachers in our country have been trained in these methods and so this is not a problem confined to Pennsylvania.

The entire country bought into these approaches and the result is that we have staggering levels of illiteracy throughout the United States.

This great problem is detailed in an excellent podcast called “Sold a Story” by Emily Hanford in American Public Media Reports (bit.ly/ReadingPodcast).

I urge all those who are truly concerned about our students’ education to listen to the podcast and become better informed about the “science of reading” approach, which is based on decades of research about how the brain actually works.

Margaret Kay

Lititz