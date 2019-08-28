My great-grandparents came to the U.S. from Russia and England in the early 1900s. One of my great-grandmothers never learned to speak English. Her son and his wife became Pennsylvania state employees, and their daughter was a registered nurse. One grandfather entered the coal mines as a child, dying of black lung in his 40s. His wife graduated with honors from high school but became a factory seamstress. Their seven children went into the military or nursing school. Their grandchildren were able to go to college and some, including myself, have graduate degrees.
Each generation’s members worked hard and improved their economic status. We were able to do that, in part, because we were white, and therefore privileged, even when poor. College and technical training were affordable in that you could work to pay your way through school. Today, our public schools are inadequately funded. Student debt for postsecondary training has reached more than $1.5 trillion. This is a national security concern for our country.
Our immigration policies are also a national security concern. Our treatment of immigrants here illegally and their children is unconscionable. The world is watching us traumatize children who will never fully recover.
Our legislators need to find a path to legal residency for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients. We need to acknowledge that our economy is funded by immigrants here illegally who work jobs that Americans refuse to do. Instead of punishing these workers and separating families, we should be arresting employers who take advantage of them.
Catherine Kenlin
West Hempfield Township