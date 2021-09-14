As a child, whenever my brothers did something to me that I didn’t like, I would tell them that they were “stupid.”

My mother would scold me each time for using that word. The dictionary defines the term as “given to unintelligent decisions or acts.”

Wouldn’t that definition apply to those who continue to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax? To eligible individuals who fail to get the COVID-19 vaccine? To people who refuse to wear a mask because it infringes on their personal freedom? To parents who fail to insist that their children wear a mask in school? To people who continue to believe that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent? To those who continue to believe that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated?

The constant stream of lies, misinformation and conspiracies from Trump supporters in the Republican Party has resulted in bringing out the worst in some people — stupidity.

Unfortunately, their actions don’t just affect those individual’s lives, but in so many ways they adversely affect all of us.

Jim Bishop

Landisville