Today I stepped out my front door; the air smelled sweet and an unseasonably warm breeze brushed against my face. The sun shined bright as it peered down from the heavens. God’s creation was smiling upon me. Rustling leaves were heard from within the trees. Two squirrels chased one another as they danced from tree to tree. Unaware of the impending winter that was coming, and putting off the gathering of acorns for the moment, they joyfully sang and played.

“Be the squirrel,” I thought to myself, “Be the squirrel.”

Charles Stouff

Martic Township