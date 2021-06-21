As I read the June 15 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Wasabi’s county tie”) about the Pekingese Wasabi’s best in show win at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show and the acknowledgment of the dog’s tie to Lancaster County, I wondered, “Where is the rest of the news?”

In every dog show, there are seven final dogs who are vying for the title of best in show.

This article mentioned, by name, five others who were in the top seven. The glaring omission was Bourbon, the beautiful whippet, who, after giving birth to a litter of puppies just months ago, came back to win the reserve best in show title for the second year in a row. She is certainly worthy of mention in any news regarding the Westminster Kennel Club.

Please share news in its entirety.

This is “the rest of the story.”

Donna M. Dinger

West Cocalico Township