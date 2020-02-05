As we encounter the risk of viral epidemics, it might be a good time to look at how we have made ourselves fragile and vulnerable within our current health care system.
Our health care system works from the assumption that those with more money should get better health care. Our market-based approach allows us to choose a level of health care insurance that fits our financial circumstances. In some areas, hospitals are better and more financially secure than their counterparts in cities or rural areas.
In the face of an epidemic this is a key weakness, because we are only as collectively healthy as the poorest, least-insured person in our health care system. We need strong hospitals in every context — for rich and poor — because an epidemic does not care about economic circumstances.
We need universal health coverage and strengthened approaches to public health, because a lack of insurance for one person is a vulnerability, cost and concern for every person.
Kevin Shorner-Johnson
Elizabethtown