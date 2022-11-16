Reflections on the midterm elections:

After watching the over-the-top attack ads during this cycle, you may conclude that too much money was spent on election campaigns. That money could have been better focused on the homeless, wounded veterans and schools. Thank heaven for the mute button, baseball playoffs and football season.

As a conservative, I have to admit that Josh Shapiro was the only viable candidate in the race for governor — Doug Mastriano was too extreme.

Mastriano’s poor showing seemingly hurt Mehmet Oz, who was politically naive. In my opinion, sadly, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman is a caricature; Pennsylvania will now have two “do nothing’’ senators who will only rubber-stamp the agenda of President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The vote is in and the folks have spoken.

Bob Bruhn

Lititz