This is an open letter to the drivers who cause damage to vehicles parked in lots, on streets or elsewhere and then flee the scene without providing insurance information to the owner of the vehicle that’s been struck.

Twice in two years I have sustained such damage. I believe that these drivers generally know they have caused that damage. Insurance carriers in Pennsylvania rate this as “collision” damage, so we, the victims, can be out $1,000 or more. The cost of a lower deductible just raises the overall cost of insurance.

When someone flees the scene, I believe the damage to the victim’s vehicle should be called vandalism and covered under comprehensive insurance, which can still be a loss of $100 or more. A change is needed in Pennsylvania insurance law to protect owners of damaged vehicles. Unfortunately, this kind of damage occurs too often.

This has gone on too long and the Legislature needs to act now. The perpetrators of these actions are seldom caught, and they seemingly lack the moral fiber to do what is right.

Randy Von

Caernarvon Township