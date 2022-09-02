In “GOP tactic tips power balance,” a front-page article in the July 25 LNP | LancasterOnline, journalist Brad Bumsted outlines how Pennsylvania’s Republican legislators are using constitutional amendments to bypass the governor and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Republican state Sen. Scott Martin attempts to justify this tactic by arguing that the amendment process is an important tool. Martin states: “When the door is slammed shut on something we believe the vast majority of people support, we have to move forward.”

In my view, Martin’s statement is hypocritical and registers a 10 out of 10 on the Politician Hypocrisy Meter. Perhaps Martin is oblivious regarding what the vast majority of Pennsylvanians want relative to responsible gun ownership, for example.

Multiple studies conducted over decades have concluded that lawmakers principally focus on the policy “wishes” of big business and wealthy individuals — those with access to lobbyists and the dark money used by many politicians to bankroll their campaigns.

The legislative preferences of the average American appear to have near-zero impact on public policy. In a 2014 Rasmussen poll, 66% of Americans said they believed that most members of Congress did not care what their constituents thought or wanted. It would be difficult to argue successfully that Americans today do not feel similarly about their state and local representatives.

Therefore, it is disingenuous for Martin and his colleagues to pretend that they care about what the “vast majority” of Pennsylvanians support. The underlying struggle is between a small minority of people who have gained power over the system and the vast majority who have little or no power.

William Cowden

Lititz