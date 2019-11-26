Recently, Elizabethtown College, determined to cut costs, decided to abandon certain humanities subjects (“E-town College cuts staff, majors,” June 18), thus ending a long tradition.
Humanities studies show how to grasp life’s intent and purpose. The humanities show how to balance our understanding and make daily lives sensible — foundation material for human existence. Can the same be said of the sciences?
We live better and make wiser decisions because a humanities education pervades our culture presently.
Elizabethtown, Franklin & Marshall College and Millersville University have to realize that we can only be our best when we understand something about the humanities. The study of chemistry alone won’t do it.
It is not automatic that we know what’s best for us, or how to reason, to have preferences and purpose ourselves to higher-minded goals. These abilities are a direct result of the study of the humanities. Math takes a seat behind the humanities.
Loss or gain of the humanities is top-down. If it is not taught as foundation work at colleges, then these subjects will disappear as a deep resource by which we find ourselves, direct ourselves and aid others to direct themselves.
Without humanities studies, the young will have no way to guide themselves, to criticize corruption, or prefer altruistic behavior.
It is odd that colleges would eliminate these study areas, rather than hire a person steeped in knowledge of it. Perhaps they could share that teacher and that knowledge.
Jerry Greiner
Lancaster