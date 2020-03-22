Regarding COVID-19, I’m impressed with the contrast in the St. Louis vs. Philadelphia curves demonstrating that social distancing worked during the 1918 flu epidemic to reduce the death rate (bit.ly/FluGraph1918).

However, in the right hand tail of that graph, St. Louis’ mortality rate rose while Philadelphia’s fell. Did St. Louis’ citizens become fatigued by their own efforts?

Friends are canceling meetings. I am, as well. Yet studies demonstrate that long-term social isolation is a serious health risk, even for those who are young and otherwise healthy. Friends and family should be encouraged to wash their hands, but we must also admit we need one another. Perhaps we should be writing notes or picking up the phone to call and tell those we miss and love how much they mean to us.

Further, I’m disappointed that Hawk Mountain is closed. All Chester County parks are as well; the website lists no explanation. But long-term access to parks and areas of recreation has been shown to decrease morbidity and mortality. And while touching what others have touched should make us reach for hand sanitizer, outdoor recreation has real value in our long-term health, and should be encouraged, not discouraged, during not just the next year, but for life. Perhaps our parks could, like other facilities, post signs suggesting hygiene and reinforcing that we all accept some risk.

For me, diligence during this crisis will depend on my connections to loved ones and the outdoors.

Corey Fogleman

Manheim Township