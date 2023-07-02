In our system of government, the U.S. Constitution is the law of the land. The U.S. Supreme Court determines if laws are followed.

Here is what the Constitution says about some current issues:

— Immigration. Article I, Section 8, is cited by the U.S. Supreme Court in giving Congress the power to allow foreign nationals to enter or remain in the United States. Immigration problems should rest with Congress, not the president.

— Guns. The Second Amendment does not guarantee the right of citizens to own a gun without regulation, former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger said; guns can be regulated, just as automobiles or boats are. “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms” must be understood and interpreted under the circumstances facing James Madison and the other founders. In 1791, the government relied on the militia of the states to subdue the Whiskey Rebellion, so that the citizens would be protected. The militia had the right to bear arms; it wasn’t the duty of the citizens of the states.

— Electoral College. The Founding Fathers could not agree on how to select a president in a democracy. Since there was so much distrust in allowing Congress to choose the president, a compromise was reached. At the time, 40% of the population of the South was enslaved and did not have the right to vote, so the founders weren’t satisfied to let the majority of the eligible voters decide. The Electoral College should be terminated in favor of the popular vote, because five times in our history the winner of the popular vote for president was not chosen.

Don Mast

New Holland