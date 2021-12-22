I would like to share my opinion with regard to the unvaccinated. It’s a fact that about 75% of those hospitalized locally with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. It’s a fact that about 90% of COVID-19 deaths nationally are of individuals who are not vaccinated.

If you’re not vaccinated, you may argue that it’s your body and thus your risk. However, here’s another fact: Unvaccinated individuals are overwhelming hospitals and medical personnel.

The surge of hospitalized unvaccinated people has forced some medical facilities to turn away vaccinated people in need of care for other medical treatment, such as heart- and cancer- related issues.

Thus, it’s a fact that your decision not to get vaccinated is putting other individuals at risk. It’s a fact that your decision not to get vaccinated is resulting in serious health consequences for many in our society. It’s also having serious consequences for our economy and overall lifestyle, as well.

For a year, you’ve ignored the scientific and medical community and the fact that vaccinations save lives. It’s past time to step up and get vaccinated.

I highly doubt that unvaccinated people reading this will run out and get vaccinated, but I just felt a need to share my thoughts.

Jamie Rowley

Elizabethtown