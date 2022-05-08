This is regarding the April 10 letter “Defining issue of abortion in US.”

I believe that it is scientifically inaccurate to say that an embryo or a fetus is not a human being simply because he or she is at an earlier stage of development than a born infant.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “embryos are whole human beings at the early stage of their maturation.’’

Dr. Thomas Hilgers stated, “No individual living body can ‘become’ a person unless it already is a person.’’

Author Randy Alcorn wrote, “Something nonhuman does not become human by getting older and bigger. Whatever is human must be human from the beginning.’’

In my view, it is clearly illogical to claim that an embryo or a fetus is not a human being; denying the humanity of an unborn baby is ignorant and unscientific.

Every abortion destroys a human life. You don’t have to be religious to understand that.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Paradise Township