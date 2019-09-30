Satirical news flash: After last night’s stupendous gathering of evangelical Christians (estimated at 10,000, although President Donald Trump declared it was more than 50,000) “the chosen one” issued an updated Ten Commandments to replace the antiquated ones.
1. Thou shalt believe no one but me. (As I said before, “Do not believe what you see or hear.”)
2. Thou shalt not believe the falsehoods of science (remember what my disciple Rudy Giuliani said, “Truth isn’t truth”).
3. Thou shalt not commit adultery (but I can).
4. Thou canst hate thy neighbor or anyone who looks or thinks differently than you.
5. Thou shalt not be concerned with polluting the Earth or climate change, as I am the only one who can fix things.
6. Be not afraid that I separate invaders from their infants and toddlers. It will toughen them up for adult life.
7. Thou shalt play golf on the Sabbath (or any other day, so long as you are working).
8. Thou shalt make no disparaging remarks about me, as I will deliver nicknames and foul accusations upon thee if thou doest.
9. Thou canst sue whenever you disagree with the law or judgments against you.
10. Thou shalt not steal, but it is OK to not pay for work you authorized if you don’t feel like it.
The 80% of white evangelicals who support Donald J. Trump are predicted to be thrilled with the new commandments.
Fred Albright
Lancaster