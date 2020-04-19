The cross is empty! The tomb is empty! “It is finished,” declared Jesus Christ on the cross. What did he finish? He finished the payment for our sin. Full and final! There’s nothing more we can do, or our church can do, to help pay for our sin.

In the spring of 1865, in Baltimore, Elvina Hall penned the words to the well-loved hymn “Jesus Paid It All.” In this old hymn, she eloquently captured the true message of Easter.

This year, will you accept the true meaning of Easter? It is finished. Jesus Christ paid for all your sin. Hallelujah! What a Savior!

Ray A. Naugle

Manheim Township