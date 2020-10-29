At a recent Sunday Mass, I lit a candle for the demise of the Republican Party, a party that once had principles. The old GOP, in my view, would never tolerate a lawless president who thumbs his nose at congressional oversight. Its members urged President Richard Nixon to resign.

The old GOP would never tolerate reckless spending with the budget and the national debt being out of control. President Donald Trump shut his own government down for 35 days starting in December 2018 and cost the economy $3 billion.

The old GOP would never tolerate a president reportedly calling our military dead “suckers” and “losers” for making the world safe for democracy.

But this is the party of Trump — reality TV at its worst. Russian hoax, impeachment hoax, virus hoax and fake news. The true hoax is Trump, a failed businessman who is in massive debt and who conned the American people to vote for him.

Joe Segro

Lancaster