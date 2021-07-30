What a treasure we have in Lancaster County with the Susquehanna Stage Company, which performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts in downtown Marietta.

I just saw “Follies” and was very impressed and entertained by the quality of the performers. I urge all who are interested to check it out. Don’t wait too long, though, because the last performances are tonight, Saturday and Sunday. The show was sold out when I attended the Sunday matinee on July 25.

I also want to compliment Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Prima Theatre and Servant Stage Company for the quality of the performances I’ve seen and will continue to see at those theater groups.

We are so lucky to have all of these groups, along with the Fulton Theatre. Enjoy live performances again.

Faith Drummond

Lancaster