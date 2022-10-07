The writer of the Sept. 24 letter “What’s unmentioned about electric cars” asks where we’ll get all the electricity needed to change the batteries in electric vehicles when the government switches everything to solar power.

Solar (and wind) electricity will power all of those electric vehicles when the Inflation Reduction Act transitions us to renewables.

Clean energy runs electric vehicles and everything else, just as fossil fuel-powered electricity does. But it does it a lot more cheaply; right now it’s about six times cheaper, and those prices will just keep dropping. That’s real inflation reduction!

By the way, have you noticed the sizable increase in your PPL Electric Utilities/fossil fuel electricity bill recently?

I have 100% wind energy through PAPowerSwitch.com, produced here in Pennsylvania, and I haven’t seen any increase in my electric bills in the past six years. I’ve used it to run my electric vehicle. I just plug it into the outlet in my garage at night. No high gas prices for me!

Solar and wind will produce more electricity than we could ever possibly use, and they’ll keep getting cheaper the more we use.

You can find out how “Super Power” works at rethinkx.com.

The writer of the Sept. 24 letter also asks what will happen to old electric vehicle batteries. They can all be recycled and used again in new cars by the vehicle manufacturers, who will be happy to take them back.

Also, this year will see a new aluminum-ion battery that charges 60 times faster than lithium. Alsym batteries use readily available, non-toxic materials and are a fraction of the cost.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township