We residents of planet Earth have an important choice to make. We can ignore the warning signs of global climate change and continue to burn fossil fuels, which is a decision sure to exacerbate the problem. Or, we can make the switch to energy production that doesn’t involve carbon dioxide and attempt to minimize the damage that has already been initiated.

There are those who say, “Don’t worry. There has been climate change throughout Earth’s history, and it will cool down again.” But past changes occurred slowly, not over less than half of one’s lifespan. We need to confront the problem now.

Pennsylvanians have a great history of energy production and a wealth of natural resources, including both renewable and nonrenewable sources. We also have a great tradition of both energy source innovation and power-generation equipment manufacturing. And we have a wealth of technical and academic resources.

This transition will require leaders with vision who can lead us through this process — not obstruct us from getting started.

Of course, the market should be involved, and in spite of some of the recent rhetoric to the contrary, both wind and solar have demonstrated themselves to be already among the lowest cost alternatives.

An expanded grid would be one method of stabilizing variable source inputs. An expanded grid could also be economically beneficial to our state, due to the increase in manufacturing jobs.

There are those who say it is impossible to run a large electrical grid strictly on renewable energy. I urge them to look around the world. There are locations where this is already being done.

Ray H. Heisey

Manheim Township