This letter is for fellow baby boomers and all other concerned citizens. I wonder if you are seeing what appears to be a takeover of America by a contingent of groups and individuals who want to change our Constitution and take away certain rights (such as a speedy trial) and freedoms (such as freedom of speech) guaranteed by that document. Who want to destroy our economy and want to ruin the future for our children, grandchildren and their progeny.

My perspective is that this contingent controls many parts of our society and nation, including significant control of the mainstream media; Big Tech; boardrooms of large corporations; federal agencies (Homeland Security, Defense, Education, the FBI, the Federal Communications Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, and the IRS); our education system from kindergarten to college; the entertainment industry; the court of public opinion and those courts that are out to silence and punish American patriots.

This contingent is working tirelessly to transform our nation.

In addition, our government is using our hard-earned tax dollars to push its socially engineered environmental, social and governance outcomes — rather than securing our borders and keeping America secure from fentanyl and guns pouring over our southern border. Both of these items are killing our children and citizens.

Why is our government not protecting our American citizens?

I pray to God that we, as a nation, can find our way to an America that is safe and secure.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township