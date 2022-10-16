Many of us remember Joe from The Three Stooges. Joe was a latecomer, joining Larry and Moe after Shemp died. Curly and Shemp were long gone. A bag full of memories is all we have of the master comedians.

Joe was the one who was too dumb to be funny, and he always stumbled over words, making an idiot of himself. Joe would get mad, shout loudly and strike a fellow stooge with a stiff, extended palm. Joe was a pathetic attempt to add humor to a class act that had reached its prime decades earlier.

Watchers had the luxury of turning off the TV when they saw an episode that included Joe.

I’m reminded of those late Three Stooges shorts every time I see President Joe Biden on TV. He’s the one who became president after the good Democratic presidents were long gone. We can turn off the TV or change the channel, but old Joe is still there, trying to be relevant in a position that I believe is clearly beyond his capacity.

One thing is for sure: Joe Biden makes me laugh a lot more than Joe Besser ever did.

Dale Horst

Elizabeth Township