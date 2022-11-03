On Tuesday, Americans have the right and duty to protect what is most sacred to us — our democracy.

Our country has come through a pandemic that has killed more than 1 million Americans so far. Natural disasters, caused by extreme weather events and climate change, have impacted our economy. Russian President Vladimir Putin started a war of aggression against Ukraine. This war threatens world food security and drives up prices for food and energy.

Another threat comes from authoritarian leaders who have challenged democracy throughout the world. Some Republican leaders, including the former president, have expressed admiration for Putin and other authoritarian leaders.

The recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seemed to be an act of political violence. Tragically, demonizing political opponents has become too common. I believe that events like these illustrate the danger to democracy that can be caused by political rhetoric and threats of intimidation.

U.S. House Republicans, with few exceptions, opposed the investigation into the biggest threat to our democracy after many of them voted against accepting the certified Electoral College results from their states.

Democracy can survive if citizens with courage vote their values. Those values include civility and respect for the truth.

There is no magic bullet to solve inflation. Republicans know that — that’s why U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to submit a legislative agenda to voters. Democrats acknowledge that it will take policies and time to address the causes of inflation.

The economy is a concern, but voting for our values and democracy is not just a duty this Tuesday — it’s priceless.

Mary Grill

Manheim Township