J. Robert Oppenheimer of atomic bomb fame (the Manhattan Project) got it right: Put enough atomic bombs out there and some crazy person will get his hands on one.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and former President Donald Trump come to my mind.

In my view, it’s the same for guns.

Scarier yet is when someone initiates a war for the sake of his ego and then discovers that it was a mistake and has no idea how to “win,” but then must continue the war anyway — to satisfy his ego and remain employed and alive. And he has nuclear weapons.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon