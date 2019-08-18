Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s op-ed about his visit to the border (“Reflections from the Southern border,” Aug. 4 Sunday LNP) came during another weekend of gun violence slaughter. The op-ed took the theme that immigration problems are caused by the failure of both parties leading to decades of congressional inactivity.
The reality is that our biggest threat today is blood running in the streets caused by virtually unrestricted access to guns. This access owes to the failure of the Republican Party and Smucker himself. The National Rifle Association's ranking of Pennsylvania’s federal legislators shows that virtually all of the Republican members have an “A” rating. They support unfettered gun access despite gun violence reaching epidemic levels under some misguided effort to “protect the Constitution.” In the U.S. House, Smucker ranks among the top 10 recipients of NRA money throughout his political career.
Others are guilty as well. The NRA is a corrupt organization, run by a tyrant who will stop at nothing to put guns in the hands of anybody who will use them. President Donald Trump continues to tie gun violence to immigration — a falsity, according to the libertarian CATO Institute. (What’s another lie to support Trump’s agenda of hatred?)
Gun violence is abetted by the failure of congressional leadership and inaction on the part of Republicans (including Trump). Where are you peace church voters? Will you continue to support a party in this district that actively enables gun violence for money, under the guise of protecting American freedoms?
Robert Wheelersburg
Elizabethtown