Reading the LNP | LancasterOnline stories on the tragic case of Ricardo Muñoz, I could only shake my head at the inadequacies of our treatment of mental illness.

A system that I believe should have served Muñoz better let him and his family down. But my next thought was this: Had bail not been provided for him in a 2019 case involving multiple stabbings, Muñoz likely would be alive today, in prison waiting to present his defense in a court of law.

A great deal about the present system of bail needs to be reformed, but surely a man who was charged with wounding four people and had an acknowledged serious mental diagnosis would have been better off remaining in jail until his trial. At least he’d be alive!

Louise Barnett

East Hempfield Township