Temperatures in South America (where it’s winter) have shot to 45 degrees above normal in many instances in recent weeks. Ocean temperatures off Florida recently topped 101 degrees, the hottest in history. Early summer flooding obliterated parts of Vermont and New York.

Meanwhile, 92-year-old financial oracle Warren Buffett has been sinking billions into old, greenhouse gas energy. He’s upping his fossil fuel portfolio, presumably because he thinks it’ll pay off handsomely.

Buffett is reportedly worth $119 billion. The legendary philanthropist donates generously to charities and supports some liberal causes.

It’s a good thing if we sub-billionaires keep on recycling our tin cans and stuff. Unfortunately, though, we don’t have enough time or influence to make much of a dent. It’s the big-money people who could quickly slash fossil fuel emissions — except they’re not doing that.

A column published by The Guardian in 2021 stated that, worldwide, “the reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal responsibility” for steering humanity into an increasingly disastrous hot zone.

The column’s tally of environmental “supervillains” includes CEOs Mike Wirth (Chevron); Darren Woods (Exxon); Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase & Co.); Larry Fink (BlackRock); David MacLennan (Cargill); Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Charles Koch (Koch Industries), and conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch.

Rounding out the column’s list are fossil fuel public relations chief Richard Edelman, Chevron lawyer Ted Boutrous, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

It seems like it’s high time for all responsible media to hold these individuals — and their cash streams — up to the hard, bright light.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township