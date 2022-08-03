Medicare recently celebrated its birthday. On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Medicare and Medicaid Act, also known as the Social Security Amendments of 1965, into law.

Our health care “system” today, unfortunately, is heartless and wasteful, with worse outcomes than so many other countries. It seems obvious to me that we need a radical overhaul, but how can we overcome resistance?

Because the medical-industrial complex has become the largest component of the U.S. economy and seemingly controls our legislators through lobbying dollars, this is truly a David vs. Goliath rematch. We must somehow come up with a way to transform medical care in the U.S. from being profit-driven to being patient-centered.

I understand the passion and anger of the reformers marching today, but is “Medicare for All” the only answer? In my view, it has been corrupted by Medicare Advantage — insurance companies out to make a profit. Can the Bismarck model of national health care, used in Germany, France, Japan and elsewhere, be Americanized and serve as a better model here?Is there something outside the box to think about?

There is no doubt in my mind that an incremental approach to expanding or strengthening “Obamacare” is simply adding some polish to cow pies. We can and must do better, and the urgency of addressing this is made more important with inflation and COVID-19. Many think those issues are more important than addressing health care when, to the contrary, I believe that our health care system has made those problems so much worse.

It’s time for Dave to load up his slingshot and do it again. Please, God.

Edward T. Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township