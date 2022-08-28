It is in the nature of a lie to grow exponentially.

To cover its tracks, a falsehood requires repeated lies. Hiding one lie requires further compounding. Lying contains the necessity of its perpetual multiplication.

Little lies consolidate in defense against their being found out. Cut off from contrary evidence by an assumed certainty, the growing falsehood traps perception in a bubble of delusion.

No longer capable of reading reality, false consciousness rests upon manufactured “alternate facts.” In this cauldron of alienation, such toxic conspiracy theories as “stolen election,” “replacement” and “deep state” are brewed.

A lie is big when it controls what you know and think. It predetermines what is seen, increasingly shaping the world into its own image. Rather than being master of the lie, the liar serves as its enabler.

Eventually, the Big Lie becomes a prison and its creator a captive.

At the end of its detachment from reality, falsehood substitutes belief for fact. What a lie believes to be true is the reflection of its own distortion. For a delusion, merely to believe is sufficient for truth. Evidence is unnecessary.

Put simply, when you look at the world through the lens of a lie, what you see is a falsehood. Begin with a lie; end with a monstrosity.

This analysis of a lie’s progression allows for the possibility that former President Donald Trump and his minions really believe the Big Lie of their own making, leaving rational politics improbable.

Big Lies and a functioning democracy are incompatible.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown