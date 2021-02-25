As I look out upon the frozen, snow-covered fields of Lancaster County, a song from 1968 by Al Wilson comes to mind.

“The Snake” told the story of a woman on her way to work who saw a poor, half-frozen snake. “She cried, ‘I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you.’ ”

The snake is revived and gives the woman a poisonous bite. The dying woman cries, “I saved you.” The snake replies, “Oh, shut up, silly woman. ... Now you knew darn well I was a snake before you brought me in.”

This reminds me of Congressman Lloyd Smucker. We knew who he was before the 2020 election. Smucker seemed to care more about his relationship with then-President Donald Trump than about the people in his district.

Smucker voted against accepting the certified results of legally cast ballots in Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election, won by President Joe Biden. Smucker questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s victory, but not his own.

Even after the Trump-inspired insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Smucker still voted against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results.

We had another choice for Congress in 2020 in Sarah Hammond, but Smucker was seemingly afraid to debate her. I guess he didn’t believe he could compete on an intellectual level with a college-educated, community-involved young professional.

Unfortunately, by accepting the same old status quo, Republicans still voted for the “snake.” Smucker is the real loser!

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township