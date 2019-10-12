Impeachment is seemingly the new word the media are using for their push toward a communist society.
Each and every person who is pushing for impeachment of President Donald Trump is furthering this country toward a downward spiral. The whole world is watching this circus that we call American government and, believe me, they are sorely judging us.
The Democrats have gotten zero done since Trump took over. Every resource they have, every spare minute, has been used to bastardize our president, not to help the American people. They don’t care that people are suffering, world leaders are laughing at us, homeless Americans are becoming normal in major cities, or that billions are being spent not on the people or the infrastructure, but on legal battles to oust the president.
I urge all supporters and nonsupporters of the president to read “The Communist Manifesto,” co-written by the godfather of communism, Karl Marx. Everything being done today by Democrats and socialist officials is leading us to a direct path into a government that this country has fought wars over.
Communism and socialism have no place in America, and if they come to pass, this country will be ruined, and everything the Founding Fathers stood for destroyed. It has been said that the American people will always get the government they deserve. Think about that.
Eric Zelt
Clay Township