Shortly after President Donald Trump’s 2016 election I wrote a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline predicting that news media editors would “release the hounds” and the media investigative journalists, who seemed to be asleep during the eight-year Barack Obama regime, would relentlessly go after President Trump. Now, having lived through four years of dogged, rabid attacks by media and an unrelenting barrage of anonymously sourced negative news stories, I realize my prediction was a gross understatement.

The media, seemingly in collusion with Democratic political leaders, created a cabal of anti-Trump stories and attacks. Four years of investigation, obstruction and persecution of President Trump weren’t enough to quell the bloodlust of the rabid left. Now, after leaving office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed a second impeachment to remove a president from office who is no longer in office.

But even that isn’t enough punishment for our former president. Now Pelosi has said President Trump could be tried as an accessory to murder for holding a rally that got out of hand. Even more troubling are calls to go after anyone associated with Trump, and punish or “re-program” any Trump supporters. Censoring the words of a sitting president during a campaign while censoring a bombshell New York Post story about his opponent’s possible corruption was an alarm bell of what was coming. What country are we becoming?

Now billionaire CEOs running social media are silencing conservative speech. The left no longer looks to debate or compromise. In my opinion, they intend to steamroll Republicans and remove anything conservative from the public square.

We are living in very dangerous times.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township