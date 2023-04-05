On March 17, a letter writer in LNP | LancasterOnline wrote that the word “shame” is not used enough.

May I bring it to life? It’s a shame we don’t have a president or vice president who live up to American standards.

I, along with many others, gave up years in the service, while others gave their lives. This was done to preserve the blessings God bestowed on Americans. It’s a shame that many don’t see these blessings. Opening the borders allows sex offenders, murderers and other criminals to enter alongside the other migrants. They cause anxiety for those along the border. Some of the migrants are then sent to cities throughout the United States. What a shame!

President Joe Biden’s spending caused us to go further into debt — what a shame! He often shows no act of hospitality when the media ask a question; he turns his back, says nothing and walks out of the room. What a shame!

Regarding the tragedy in which six innocent people were killed in Tennessee, Biden’s initial comments were few and far between. What a shame! Our hearts go out to those grieving. May God’s word help to console them. However, in this tragedy, the two law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line showed us the need to fund police, not defund the police, as some others wish would happen. What a shame!

Anyone who supports Biden’s various actions is a big shame. I never thought that in my 89 years I’d see America in such a pitiful and shameful state of distress.

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township