This is in response to “Book bans pick up speed here and in US,” which appeared in the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP.

If a book has material that is more suitable for adults in it, I believe it should be labeled as such.

No one should simply take someone’s word for something, especially, in my view, the word of Elizabethtown Area school board members Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth. This is like believing anything that’s told to you, even if it’s a lie.

Regarding the man who spoke out at the Elizabethtown Area meeting in early November, all that had to be done was look to see if he actually lived there. That would have been the bright thing. Was he a “plant,” to get everyone excited?

There is a new generation of book readers growing up to learn and dream about what’s possible, if they reach far enough.

For someone to come to a school board meeting and speak out against books, with the hope of getting them banned, is worrying. And those who lie should be ashamed.

Books are very important. Reading a book can transport you to different lands or teach you more about our government.

How else are we going to get good men and women who are good at what they decide to do, whether it’s architecture, teaching history or opening a flower shop?

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown