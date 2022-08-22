Lately, reports about the possibility of nuclear war have appeared in media outlets such as The New York Times and The Economist. The public reaction to these reports has been a big yawn. The facts that these weapons have gotten bigger and more deadly and that the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved the hand on the Doomsday Clock forward to 100 seconds to midnight (defined as nuclear annihilation) seem to be overlooked by the public, our leaders and the media.

Last year, the United Nations’ Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons went into effect. This treaty could eliminate the threat of annihilation of human civilization. However, the nations with nuclear weapons — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom (not to mention India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea) — have failed to ratify it. And without them it has no meaning.

The press informs us of the nuclear threat, but not of the existence of this treaty. The organization Nuclear Ban Treaty Collaborative believes that if the press would inform people about the treaty and about what nuclear war would mean today, then these countries could be prodded to sign the treaty and save humankind.

Remember, friends, there is no surviving a nuclear war. Period. We spend $780 billion yearly on “defense” — which is useless against nuclear war — when for nothing we could join in signing a treaty to abolish the nuclear threat. Let us all work to make it happen.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township