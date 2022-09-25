“Take our country back!” screams yet another Republican politician. But from whom, exactly, must we take our country back — and how?

Could these screamers possibly mean taking back our country from Democrats? From the party that sent stimulus checks to help Americans through the pandemic? From the empathetic leaders who have been protecting Medicare and Social Security so that today’s seniors are not the last generation to receive them? From the Biden administration, which has added more than 8.7 million jobs to the U.S. economy? From the concerned leaders who are trying to protect the environment before there is no safe drinking water? From the determined Democratic legislators who are striving to reduce the cost of prescription medications, particularly for seniors? From the sympathetic Democratic legislators who are trying to ensure that appropriate health care is made available for gravely ill veterans who have been exposed to burn pits?

Or, could taking back “our” country possibly be coded language spewed by selfish, disingenuous politicians in an effort to satisfy their seemingly conspiracy-addled, fact-denying, knowledge-sparse constituents by preventing our country from welcoming and celebrating the richness inherent in diversity?

In my view, these disingenuous politicians, almost exclusively Republican legislators, unapologetically obstruct any pathways to citizenship for struggling immigrants looking for a safe place to live, work and raise their families — people who may choose to worship in a mosque or a synagogue, whose first language is not English, and who are not just like them.

The changing American demographic is inevitable. Could this changing demographic, perhaps, account for the screaming?

Jane and William Cowden

Lititz