Every year, many of us have to shop for new electricity contracts. Last year, in order to help our environment, I obtained a contract with Tomorrow Energy that had the lowest rate for 100% renewable energy at 8.04 cents per kilowatt hour.

This year, for the same contract, Tomorrow Energy raised its rate to over 20 cents per kilowatt hour. How can any company justify an increase like that?

I finally went with Think Energy for one year at 13.1 cents per kilowatt hour for 100% renewable energy. This was the lowest price I could get on the website I used to shop for providers of 100% renewable energy!

How can any company justify a 62% increase in price? In addition, if the company cannot honor the contract, it can break it without penalty. However, if you break the contract, some companies charge you an extra fee as a penalty.

How can the state allow these extreme increases in electricity prices, even with inflation? I guess we should just burn our candles for light.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township