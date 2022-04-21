When you throw a stone in water it creates a ripple effect — a disturbance to a system that propagates outward to disturb an increasingly larger portion of the system.

West Hempfield Township supervisors and New York-based Saadia Group: When you cement over the beautiful, rich, fertile soil of a farm that is situated uphill from other fields and farms, then you are disturbing an ever increasingly larger portion of our farming system. The stormwater runoff, salt and chemicals from the parking lots and the additional tractor-trailer traffic on our rural roads are just a few examples of these disturbances. The costs to farmers, who stand to lose viable areas of their fields and crops, could be significant. West Hempfield residents will also bear the costs related to building and maintaining roadways, infrastructure, stormwater mitigation, higher food costs and potentially devalued homes.

West Hempfield supervisors: Stop holding the farmers hostage by improving the stormwater issues only if you build or extend the old QVC building. Hold Saadia Group responsible for fixing the issues by using your “updated stormwater systems” on the existing building. Increasing your tax base by rezoning agricultural land to industrial is a very shortsighted move with long-term problems. What will be the true costs to West Hempfield residents, who may pay dearly for the ripple effect that you may cause with this rezoning destruction?

Pat Landis

West Hempfield Township