In my humble opinion, “Hairspray” is a vacuous piece of agitprop. Theodor Seuss Geisel, by contrast, was a conventional leftist who, to his great credit, mostly kept his politics out of his wonderful books.

That being said, it is amusing to see the revolution devour its own, as it always does.

If the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is canceled for stating that he would prefer his children “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” — way too close to saying “all lives matter" — then we shall see it all come full circle.

No one is safe.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster