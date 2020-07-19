Were the medieval inquisitions an ugly footnote of distant history? Surprise! The inquisitors are back —spouting new rationalizations.

As with the medieval inquisitions, dissent against orthodoxy is branded satanic, racist, fascist or white supremacist. After branding, those demonized are harassed, threatened and sometimes assaulted. The new inquisitors prohibit disbelievers from speaking, disrupt meetings, and threaten harm. Like the medieval inquisitors, the modern inquisitors believe that speaking disapproved words causes actual harm. This is the 21st-century analogue of the medieval idea that speaking a demon’s name will summon its presence.

Twenty-first century inquisitors and their mass media enablers have taken upon themselves to decide who is a racist, fascist or white supremacist. The actual beliefs of those targeted are disregarded. The inquisitors have no boundaries, little understanding of the words they use, and wield accusation with reckless abandon.

Fighting bad ideas with force casts the conflict as a competition of who can wield the most force. One does not fight bad ideas with bludgeons. One fights bad ideas by clarifying — to the uncommitted — why the bad ideas are wrong. By this method, bad ideas are undercut. Inquisitors fail to do this because they abandon reason and debate. Instead of good ideas, they have intimidation. They have embraced the worst methods of political conflict. The 21st-century inquisitors are uncivilized — in fact, they are anti-civilized. They push political dispute toward intimidation, suppression and — eventually — rule by coercion.

John W. deGroot

Manheim Township