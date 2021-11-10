In response to the recent school board elections, specifically in Elizabethtown Area and Manheim Township, I am dismayed and concerned about what this will mean for the high-quality education that both districts have been known for.

I am not specifically concerned that they are now both under Republican control, but about the reasons many voters expressed as their main rallying call — namely mask mandates and critical race theory.

As an educator for over 20 years, my primary concern has always been for the health and safety of students. As an American history teacher, I can tell you that there is not enough focus on African American history, and most American history textbooks provide only a cursory survey of this important part of our story as a nation.

History is not meant to make us “feel good,” nor is it meant to “shame” us. We, as a society, learn from the mistakes of the past. Should we not teach the Holocaust because it may upset those of German descent?

If parents are truly concerned about what their children are being taught, I suggest they teach their children to be inquisitive, respectful and open-minded. This includes instilling a sense of responsibility to the community as a whole, which sometimes requires us to give up some of our personal liberties for the greater good.

Marcella Weisberg

Manheim Township