All of the effort in shunning “wokeness” is strictly fearful people denying reality.

Your wellness and your lifestyle are tied to the challenges that you face — some of which you are not even aware of.

Black people encounter racism and, when they don’t, they appreciate the opportunity more than people who consider whiteness invisible. But that generosity from Black people should not be considered “unwoke.”

Successful African Americans are models for others coming up; they share the pride. If you’re white, Black success may be seen as a threat, which is why racists come up with these ridiculous semantic protests.

But it is not only the absurdity of racists that we should be “woke” about. White intellectuals dive into racial issues awkwardly by imagining phantom issues like “reverse discrimination” and suggesting that “leveling the playing field” diminishes excellence. (See the George Will column “Another school accedes to diversity, equity and inclusion,” about academics in Philadelphia high schools, published in the March 28 LNP | LancasterOnline.)

If one is “woke” about the limits of resources on the planet, one might decide to curtail wasteful use of energy, water, etc. But being extra-“woke” means your private decency is not enough. One must be engaged with other “woke” citizens and demand “woke” technology, environmental justice and legislation.

Last, but not least, “woke” is about social responsibility. Racism poisons everything. It is what makes white privilege something that white people cling to. The problem is that it is based on the lie of white supremacy — and a society that is based on self-deception has already sown the seeds of its self-destruction.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster