Do clergy, as God’s disciples, have a responsibility to those to whom they minister? If a clergy member is told by someone in authority to stop interacting with one in their care, is it OK to stop all contact? Is that what clergy do? And is that OK?

As an example, if you are released from an organization due to health concerns, is it proper for the chaplain to desert you? I don’t believe that is God’s intention, and I do believe freedom of speech should allow the chaplain, at least on his or her own time, to contact the one that has been released.

What say you, Lancaster County Christians?

Christina Payne

New Providence