I read with interest the Feb. 20 Sunday LNP article (“Death evokes $1B case of fraud”) about International Signal & Control Corp. founder James Guerin, who recently died. It was good in its recap of a notorious tale, but, as I read, it seemed there was something missing.

Then it hit me. No mention of the reporter who got it all going, who first got wind of something and knew it smelled funny. The guy without whom there may never have been a story: Tom Flannery. It took guts to run that very first article, not only from Flannery, but also from Bill Cody, former editor of the Intelligencer Journal, LNP | LancasterOnline’s predecessor.

As one of Tom’s colleagues until his death in 2004, I remember well how proud he was to have taken that story to a place most reporters never go. He was interviewed by Ted Koppel on “Nightline,” and I remember Tom’s face as we watched a tape of the show one night at his apartment after work, after a few hours at Valentino’s up the street.

I didn’t know Tom when I began at the Intell in 1993, and I wasn’t aware of what he had done. But over a dozen years I did get to know him. Never shy about sharing his feelings, Tom knew his faults and his accomplishments. He was a good friend, and it hurt me to put down the paper on that recent Sunday, having never seen his name. And having never seen the credit given where it was due.

Dave Griffith

West Lampeter Township