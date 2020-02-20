I watched some of the Nancy Pelosi-rushed impeachment inquiry and her attack dogs — Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Chuck Schumer — looking for red meat.
In my view, Schiff told lies during the House hearings and about the later failure to get witnesses he originally felt he didn’t need. Then he blamed the Senate for not calling the witnesses he needed.
The House Democrats and Speaker Pelosi were the ones who wanted this impeachment to proceed, and said they needed it to be done before Christmas because it was urgent. But then Pelosi held everything up for nearly a month after the House voted to impeach the president. It was no longer urgent.
So Schiff and Schumer attacked the defense attorneys for protecting the president, even though it was evident that the 17 House witnesses had mostly hearsay evidence, nothing direct.
Schumer said the Senate needed new witnesses for the trial. Then the Democrats tried to blame the Republican senators for not doing their jobs — which Schiff’s crew didn’t do.
As a retired law officer, I never asked a defense attorney to help me get real evidence or witnesses for a complaint I filed.
Boys, the red meat got away.
C.R. Shenenberger
East Petersburg