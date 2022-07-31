The Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline July 24 article about Lancaster County gunsmiths and rifles was interesting, but the claim that rifles won the Revolutionary War is a bit extreme, in my opinion (“Unsung heroes”).

Rifles had two major flaws in those days. First, they took two minutes or more to reload, by some estimates, because the round had to be bigger than the barrel to take the rifling and spin. So, a hammer was necessary to drive the ramrod.

Second, they could not fit a bayonet. The time it took to reload allowed musket-armed enemy infantry to move across the open ground and kill riflemen with bayonets. At the battle of Saratoga, Col. Daniel Morgan’s Virginia riflemen called for infantry support to prevent just that outcome.

As for the other battles referenced in the article, Cowpens was won by clever tactics and a surprise cavalry charge when the British were overcommitted. And King’s Mountain was won because vastly superior numbers trapped the British on the upper slopes of that mountain. Interestingly, most of the “British” at King’s Mountain were American loyalists.

Rifles remained a sharpshooting and skirmishing weapon until 1855, when a French officer invented a round smaller than the inner circumference of the barrel. The key idea was a cavity in the round. Gases generated by combustion of the powder in the cartridge would fill that cavity and expand the round. That way, the round would take the rifling and spin. That really did revolutionize warfare, because rifles could be loaded as quickly as muskets. Thus every infantryman became a rifleman, able to kill at 200 yards.

Tony Hopkins

East Hempfield Township