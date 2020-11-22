I believe that reality, not fear, has kept renewable energy from greater popularity, holding investors back. Here are my reasons:

1. The lower capacity factors of solar and wind, compared to nuclear- and fossil fuel-generated electricity.

2. Solar- and wind-generated electricity require batteries for storage to help meet full-time demand (especially true for vehicles).

3. The best lithium batteries have extremely low energy density compared to gasoline.

4. Solar has 300 times more toxic waste per unit of energy than nuclear and requires extensive land use.

5. It would take, by some measures, over 50,000 acres of solar panels to provide electricity equivalent to Three Mile Island’s nuclear output. It would take over 1,400 typical-size wind turbine generators to do the same.

6. The most reliable renewable energy is hydroelectric. Nine of the 10 largest generators in the world are hydroelectric. The 10th is nuclear.

Solar and wind generators have been in use for about 50 years. They are getting better, but a goal of eliminating fossil fuels may not be reached in our lifetime. Renewable energy components require fossil fuels, as does operation of over 500 million internal combustion engines that support American lives and livelihoods.

Patient, continuous improvement is needed. Mandates would bring chaos. Throwing away cars and production equipment isn’t the same as throwing away an old phone.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township