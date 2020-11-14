In the Nov. 6 letter “Tired of being blamed for racism,” a letter writer from Lititz notes, “I’ve lived in this section of Lancaster County my whole life; I rarely see a person of color in the area.”

That’s not surprising, since African Americans make up 1% or less of the population where the writer lives. But this isn’t just due to personal preference. If society were truly colorblind, many more people of color would be living in areas that are currently almost entirely white.

People who are white are privileged in this society, whether or not they are aware of it. Numerous studies have found that white job applicants are favored over equally qualified Black ones. Real estate agents show fewer available homes to Black people than to white ones, etc. White people don’t need to be actively racist in order to benefit from this reality.

Two recent books that explore this issue in depth are “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo and “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do” by Jennifer Eberhardt. Both are available from the library, and I recommend them to this letter writer.

Nancy Kingsley

East Lampeter Township