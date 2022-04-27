The Lancaster County mail-in ballot drop box is gone. I am not surprised. Though it was very helpful during the height of the pandemic, it was just one drop box for the entire county. We voted before the drop box existed, and we will vote now that it is gone.

This letter is not about that drop box. It is about the fact that the drop box was placed there to facilitate people voting during a pandemic, and it was removed not because it failed to accomplish the mission for which it was established. It was removed because Republican Party politics around the 2020 election seem to have pressured Lancaster County Republican elected officials to compromise a sound policy decision for partisan political reasons.

That is the real tragedy of what happened this month in Lancaster County.

Regardless, people will vote and those of us who care about free and fair elections will continue to advocate for people’s ability to do so.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster